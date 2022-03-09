Latto’s Secret Guest Feature On New Is Seemingly 21 Savage, Contrary To Cardi And Nicki Assumptions

Latto has kept fans guessing over the past few days about the particular person to whom she was referring when she dropped some hints regarding the artist featuring on her upcoming single, “Wheelie.”

The single will be released at the end of this week, and with the trail of clues she’s been leaving, fans have come to think that she may have been talking about either Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. But those were only assumptions, not the facts.

Latto posted a TikTok video this week in an attempt to dish out more hints on the artiste who will be appearing on her new record, saying that the artist has a diamond-certified song in the bag, has attended the Met Gala, are a rapper, and a parent. But from a photo leaked from alleged video shoot for the new single, it would seem like 21 Savage has been the secret guest act all along.

Although fans were looking forward to the possibility of Latto working with one of the hip-hop queens, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, but sadly all those hoping for that might have to wait for much longer. A fan can dream. Even with the it looks, it still has not been officially verified that 21 Savage is in fact the feature on “Wheelie”.