Latto Unveils 21 Savage As The Guest Feature On “Wheelie”, And Starts TikTok Dance Challenge

Latto, after having teased her upcoming single, has finally unveiled who she’d be working with as a guest feature on the song.

Come this Friday, March 11th, the female rapper is all prepped to drop “Wheelie,” the title of the upcoming single, and has all through the week, left her fans and followers guessing as to who she’d be tapping to join her on the track. At least two famous female rappers, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, amongst many other rappers were speculated to be the promised potential feature.

But after many towering assumptions, the female emcee has finally made it known that Grammy Award-winning rapper, 21 Savage, is in fact the artist that would be gracing the new single.

The single hasn’t even dropped and Latto is already introducing a “#WheelieChallenge.” The female rapper, on Instagram, showcased her TikTok dance skills, and from the looks of it, her fans have now followed in her dance steps.

Prior to the buzz of her upcoming single, the female rapper had revealed that she was involved with a man, but has also remained tight-lipped about who he might be. And now that she has officially put word out on who she’d be featuring on her next song, the rumor mills are grinding again, with many believing 21 Savage could actually be the mystery man in her life.