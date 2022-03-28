Latto Releases The Remix To ‘Big Energy’ , Featuring Mariah Carey

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

After so much anticipation, Latto has released the official remix to her top 20 hit, “Big Energy”, and it features Mariah Carey. On the remix, also featuring DJ Khaled, the female emcee borrows from Mariah Carey’s chart-topping 1995 hit “Fantasy.” “I’ma be your fantasy / You ain’t gon’ believe this / Hold up, got Mimi on the remix,” raps Latto.

Also on “Big Energy” is a sample of Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single “Genius of Love,” which Mariah had also famously sampled on “Fantasy.” Mariah, on Sunday, celebrated her birthday AKA her “anniversary” with wishes coming in from Latto.

“THANK U FOR YOUR LEGENDARY VOCALS & ALL THE ADVICE YOU GAVE ME QUEEN,” she wrote, to which Mariah responded, “So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!!”

Latto had previously paid homage to her idol by having MC’s Rainbow album cover recreated by her for Halloween. However, on Friday, Latto dropped her album, 777, with features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black, who happens to be under fire due to what Latto had said on a recent interview.

Latto had confessed in the interview how tough it was to clear a song that a featured a certain rapper, leading all guesses straight to Kodak whose MO is pleasure before business.