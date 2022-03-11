Latto Releases New Single ‘Wheelie’ With 21 Savage As Guest Feature

After landing her first top 20 Billboard hit with “Big Energy,” Latto bounces back with “Wheelie.”

The Queen of Da Souf had previously teased on who would be joining her on the song, and even leaving some clues in TikTok videos, which of course caused a stir that kept the single’s anticipation growing. She later revealed who the artiste was after some behind-the-scenes pictures had leaked.

As previously unveiled, the female emcee teamed up with 21 Savage on the new explicit banger, which inspired a TikTok challenge that she started prior to the song’s official release.

“Pop it like a wheelie / Hop on top and I go silly / Pretty, tight, and sticky / F**k him once, he won’t forget me,” raps Latto before Savage comes through with a killer verse: “I want the milk and cookies / Drop off a Birkin, I’m Santa.”,

As the fans from both camps run up the numbers for “Wheelie”, her last banger of a single, “Big Energy” continues its climb up the charts, currently sitting pretty at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. This would be marking Latto’s first, highest-charting song since the debut of her career. It can only up for her here on out. The potential banger also came along with a music video. Watch below: