background
News

Latto Discusses Her New ‘777’ Album & Collaboration With Mariah Carey

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
200 1 minute read
Latto Discusses Her New '777' Album &Amp; Collaboration With Mariah Carey, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022
Photo credit: Prince Williams/Filmmagic

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Latto has made a name for herself over the years with her explicit yet powerful bars on tracks, often citing her wealth, influence and boss status.

Her single, “Big Energy,” which greatly paved the way for her new album, gained recognition from having sampled Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love.” The sample was first made popular on Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”, but is now garnering even more attention as the remix with Mariah was released this past Monday.

This remix arrives just days after Latto’s sophomore album, 777, was released. Sitting down with Variety in a new interview, Latto showered praises on the vocal legend.

Don't Miss

“She’s such an uplifting spirit,” said Latto. “I’m grateful for the remix and for her vocals — Mariah’s a legend — but I’m grateful for the experience that she gave me with this song and all the words of advice.”

The advice in question had something to do with having a strong work ethic.

“She was just saying how hard she had to work to [get] where she got, being in a generation where there wasn’t a lot of biracial females [in music] at the time and all of her hardships coming up,” said Latto.

Talking about the new album, she talked about facing some challenges, of which a greater portion came from herself.

“It kind of turned into me vs. me,” said Latto. “I was making these fire songs that couldn’t have just any song come after it on the track list. It was definitely a challenging process, but I feel like I remained authentic.”

Recommended
Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

50 Cent Responds To Snoop Dogg'S Praises Of Him, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

50 Cent Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Praises Of Him

March 23, 2022
Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Her Rocky Relationship With Estranged Father, And Mends The Bridge With Him, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Her Rocky Relationship With Estranged…

March 17, 2022
Xxxtentacion Doc &Quot;Look At Me&Quot; Premiering At Sxsw, Set To Hit Hulu, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

XXXtentacion Doc “Look At Me” Premiering At SXSW, Set To…

February 3, 2022
Asian Doll Rolls Out A Message For Erica Banks &Amp; Baby Tate Regarding Getting A Feature From Nicki Minaj, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Asian Doll Rolls Out A Message For Erica Banks &…

March 10, 2022
Back to top button