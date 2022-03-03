background
News

Lala Kent Accuses Randall Emmett Of Having A Secret Affair In The Same Month Their Daughter Was Born

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
Lala Kent Accuses Randall Emmett Of Having A Secret Affair In The Same Month Their Daughter Was Born » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022
Photo credit: Fox News

The fallout existent between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett keeps rolling.

On Wednesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star had new claims against her ex-fiancé. In the comments section of a post put up on One Mom’s Battle’s Instagram feed, Kent alleged Emmett was messing with a 23-year-old around the same time when they welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021.

The post states that Emmett was dragged “for treatment of Lala Kent” after he had posted a pic of his daughters on IG.

Related Articles

“Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was,” Kent wrote. “He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 – the month I gave birth.”

She also added that Emmett and his other woman ” ‘traveled’ together, while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand.”

Kent also alleged that Emmett told her he was “working”, until she discovered his backdoor affair “after the pictures surfaced.”

Lala Kent Accuses Randall Emmett Of Having A Secret Affair In The Same Month Their Daughter Was Born » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Kent continued: “I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home.”

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 3, 2022Last Updated: March 3, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Alessia Cara Releases Best Days (The Remixes) 5-track Bundle » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Alessia Cara Releases Best Days (The Remixes) 5-track Bundle

January 21, 2022
PinkPantheress Is BBC’s Sound Of 2022 Poll Winner » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

PinkPantheress Is BBC’s Sound Of 2022 Poll Winner

January 7, 2022
Koffee Share Details On 2022 North American Tour » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Koffee Share Details On 2022 North American Tour

February 1, 2022
Kanye West Jeered At by Thousands During Super Bowl While Sitting With His Children » Undercover FM » Post » March 4, 2022

Kanye West Jeered At by Thousands During Super Bowl While…

February 15, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button