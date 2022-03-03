Lala Kent Accuses Randall Emmett Of Having A Secret Affair In The Same Month Their Daughter Was Born

The fallout existent between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett keeps rolling.

On Wednesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star had new claims against her ex-fiancé. In the comments section of a post put up on One Mom’s Battle’s Instagram feed, Kent alleged Emmett was messing with a 23-year-old around the same time when they welcomed their daughter, Ocean, in March 2021.

The post states that Emmett was dragged “for treatment of Lala Kent” after he had posted a pic of his daughters on IG.

“Let’s talk about it. I was alone during most of my pregnancy and for the first 7 months of her life, until the mask fell and I saw who he really was,” Kent wrote. “He started a relationship with a 23 year old in march of 2021 – the month I gave birth.”

She also added that Emmett and his other woman ” ‘traveled’ together, while I was home with ocean, and working on my brand.”

Kent also alleged that Emmett told her he was “working”, until she discovered his backdoor affair “after the pictures surfaced.”

Kent continued: “I tried to leave the home to gain clarity and avoid a toxic environment for my daughter- but anytime I did he threatened to call the police if I didn’t return ocean to the home.”