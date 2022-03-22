Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share A Video Documenting Baby Wolf’s Arrival

Hollywood power couple, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their newborn son, Wolf Webster, on 2-22-22.

After having kept her pregnancy under the radar, the beauty mogul posted a video that documents the journey that led up to their second child. The clip titled “To Our Son”, which goes on for nearly 10 minutes, begins with Kylie receiving her pregnancy test back, as Travis gives her a warm hug.

Then they both pay a visit to the doctor’s alongside their first child and daughter, Stormi. The clip also captures the emotional reaction of Kris Jenner, Kylie’s mom, when she gets informed that another grandchild of hers is about arriving “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” says Jenner.

Stormi is not left out on the expression of excitement, as she gushes over becoming a big sis. She plants a kiss on her mother’s pregnant belly, and totally doesn’t mind if her lil bro shares the same birthday as her. “You and the baby could have the same birthday. You okay with that?” Kylie asks Stormi.

Luckily, Wolf was birthed on February 2nd, just a day after his big sister. The couple and new parents strike poses for a photoshoot, celebrating both Stormi and her cousin Chicago’s birthday. Ye is also spotted at the party.

Check out the video below for more deets into the short documentary: