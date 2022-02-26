Kodak Black Drops New 19-Track Project, “Back For Everything”

Kodak Black has delivered his first project, “Back For Everything”, since his last release in 2021, which was the mixtape, “Haitian Boy Kodak”. The 19-song body of work includes “Super Gremlin”, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside a lone feature from Lil Durk on “Take You Back.”

The Florida rapper earlier gave us a feel of the project by unveiling its tracklist before its official release. He also showed out with a boat playing promotional videos for him while in the middle of the ocean. The cover art apparently pays homage to the classic Back to the Future movie franchise, including a backwards button in its title.

Nothing seems to be keeping Kodak up at night lately, especially after being one of three people to have been shot at right outside of Justin Bieber’s after-party at the Los Angeles bar, The Nice Guy, over the Super Bowl weekend. Kodak even spoke about the shooting during his interview with The Breakfast Club this week, where he said he wanted to pick apart his scars as a sign of bravery.

He seemed to have brought that same energy on this new album, which you listen to on all music streaming platforms or right below:

Stream