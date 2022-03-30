background
Kodak Black Declares His Desire To Make Movies With 50 Cent And Tyler Perry, Ready To Pitch Them His Script Ideas

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
Photo credit: Getty Images

Kodak Black is not going out without fulfilling his Hollywood dreams.

After figuring out his music business, the “Super Gremlin” rapper revealed that he would love to get into the movies and is even ready to pitch “VERY interesting” script ideas to Hollywood moguls, Tyler Perry and 50 Cent. “I got movie ideas I wanna pitch to Tyler Perry or 50 Cent!!!” wrote Kodak in an Instagram Story.

Kodak understands that his reputation does actually precede him, but it’ll feel great for him to be  taken seriously for once, and is willing to prove it with some of his “interesting” scripts.

“If you know me and can see pass [sic] the internet antics then you know that I’m really an intellectual young man,” he said, “so with that being said I have some VERY interesting scripts.”

Fans showed immense support for Kodak and his big screen dreams. “I would actually love to see it!” one fan commented, while another had jokes, “He could play a super gremlin.”

Kodak continues to wreak havoc on the charts, as his new album, Back for Everything, entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 2, and it featured hit single, “Super Gremlin,” currently sitting at the No. 3 spot on the Hot 100.

