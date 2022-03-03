Kim Kardashian ‘Relieved’ After Being Declared Legally Single

Kim Kardashian literally can’t wait to make her divorce proceedings with Kanye West a thing of the past.

After the former couple’s bifurcation hearing that happened on Tuesday, a source has shared with PEOPLE that Kim K is “relieved” that the judge approved her request to be ruled as legally single.

“Kim has considered herself single for a while,” the source discloses. “She is relieved that it’s official, though. She isn’t looking back and wants everything about the divorce to be final.”

“She is in a very happy place right now,” says the source, speaking of the KKW Beauty mogul. “It’s taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life.”

Early on Tuesday, it was confirmed that a judge ruled to grant Kim’s request to be legally single. For the hearing, the reality TV star joined in via video conference, while Ye did not even bother showing up.

The ruling in Kim’s favour came barely three months after the SKIMS founder had made a request for the judge to alter her marital status. West did not let that slide, as he had previously challenged this request turned in by his estranged wife to be declared single by law.