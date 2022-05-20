Kidd Kenn Drops Brand New Single, “Body” From Forthcoming EP

First new music since “B4” featuring Saucy Santana, “Get Lit” and Problem Child EP, with

“Moves” featuring Rico Nasty; “Freestyle” col¬lab¬ with Delli Boe; “Gold Digger” featuring Dess Dior; “Good day”

the critically acclaimed 19-year old Chicago hip-hop sensation who has established his own unique path as an artist, and has created a safe space through his music for himself and his fans, releases “Body,” the first track from his upcoming new EP, available today via 4TH & B’WAY / Def Jam Recordings.

“I was in the studio and made ‘Body’ from scratch,” Kenn says of his newest track. “‘Body’ is a song meant to make people feel really good about their bodies, to really let go of their insecurities and feel confident in themselves. It’s really about supporting people in doing what they want for themselves to feel as confident as possible.”

To support the release of “Body,” Kenn has scheduled a round of live performances including the So What Festival in Arlington, Texas (May 29th); WeHo Pride in West Hollywood (June 4th) produced by BBE Group; and Taking Black Pride In Seattle (June 25th).

“Body” is the first single from his upcoming new EP and from Kidd Kenn since his provocative remix to “B4” featuring Saucy Santana. The remix was preceded by his classic high energy “Get Lit” (August 2021, featured in EA’s Madden ’22 videogame soundtrack). Prior to that came the raw and hard-hitting Problem Child (June), a 6-song EP whose single + video releases spanned nearly a year: “Freestyle,” Kenn’s viral col­lab­oration with Delli Boe (watch video here); “Gold Digger” featuring Dess Dior (watch video here); “Moves” featuring Rico Nasty (which was synced in the Apple Watch Series 6 online ad); “Good Day”.

“Good Day” was featured in last summer’s Target x NY Pride ad, supported by Kidd Kenn’s gala performance at the Youth Pride/NYC Pride virtual festival sponsored by Target. In addition to the City Girls#PussyTalkChallenge), Kenn has received support and co-signs from Grammy®-winning artists Cardi B, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Nas X, along with Chance The Rapper, Saweetie, Kehlani, Young M.A and more. The momentum has not let up since Kenn was first brought onstage by Kehlani at the San Francisco Pride Festival in June 2018.

Kidd Kenn made BET history when he became the first openly LGBTQAI rapper to perform at the elite 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, alongside LaKeyah, Toosii and Symba, an influential annual all-star collabo that always draws tens of millions of views. As reported by BET, “Kidd Kenn’s verse during the Hip Hop Awards’ ‘Digital Cypher’ was a crowd favorite, so much so that a snippet of the verse went viral.”

Kidd Kenn made headlines when he was selected for GLAAD’s prestigious list of “20 Under 20: Young LGBTQ People Shaping The Future of Media and Activism,” presented by Teen Vogue. Check it out HERE He was later nominated for a GLAAD award for “Outstanding Breakthrough Artist.” Kenn was also included in OUT Magazine’s influential OUT100 List.

The buzz behind Kidd Kenn has been explosive, with PAPER, Fader, XXL, Hot New Hip Hop, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Office Magazine, Interview Magazine, and other tastemakers all rallying behind the young artist. Nylon called him a “rap phenom,” and Fader dubbed him “Chicago’s Next Teen Sensation.” Summer 2019 saw him perform at multiple virtual Pride festivals including MobiFest, Wynwood Pride, Pride South Side and more. Kidd Kenn’s huge organically grown web following includes over 274,000 Instagram followers, over 2 million video views on YouTube, over 530,000 followers on TikTok, and over 5 million likes.

Listen here

UPCOMING LIVE DATES:

SO WHAT FEST IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS (MAY 29th);

WEHO PRIDE IN WEST HOLLYWOOD (JUNE 4th);

TAKING BLACK PRIDE IN SEATTLE (JUNE 25th)