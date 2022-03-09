Keyshia Cole Reveals She Lost Her Friendship With Eve After She Had Slapped a Woman

Keyshia Cole will wholeheartedly go out on a limb to protect her close buddies.

Sitting down for an interview with TV One’s “Uncensored,” the R&B singer admitted how she was used to handling strangers that don’t understand boundaries eventually made her lose Eve as a friend. “It took a long time to learn to not put my hands on people,” said Keyshia said in a clip The Shade Room got their hands on.

She rehashed the incident when a random female tried to grab Eve’s bag, triggering Keyshia’s default violent reaction. “I just kinda turned around and slapped the girl,” she said.

Turns out Eve was not in the least bit impressed by Keyshia’s actions, which led to her cutting the singer off. Looked like the female rapper really does not appreciate hitting people or seeing folks get hit on. No pun intended. “Eve is really pissed off about that. We stopped hanging out. She was like, ‘I can’t hang with Keyshia. She can’t be slapping people.’”

While she has probably picked up her lessons from her actions that cost her a dear friendship, Keyshia really meant well for Eve. “I was like, ‘I’d slap somebody for you.’” The two artistes quickly became friends following their collaboration on “Never” off Keyshia’s debút album, “The Way It Is”, released in 2005.