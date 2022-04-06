Key Glock Opens Up About Processing Young Dolph’s Death

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Key Glock opens up about losing his dear cousin in a new interview since his murder in November, last year.

It’s usually pretty tough dealing with the loss of a dear friend or a cherished family member, especially when their death was caught on camera and worse if their death was discovered from such videos, eliminating all chances of getting in a final goodbye.

Key Glock is in the thick of his grief for his cousin, Young Dolph, who was assassinated while he was trying to make a purchase at a store. He recently got some sit-down time with Speedy Morgan on his 360 podcast, where he opened up.

“I’m content,” Glock answered. “I’m maintaining. I’m not getting better, I’m not getting worse, I’m just here right now.” Morgan wanted to know if Glock recalled the time and place when he learned of the news of Dolph’s death.

“I was at home. I was at home laying down, actually. Somebody called me in the house like, you know, when you can hear somebody call your name, like the tone of they voice, you know something wrong, you just don’t know what it is? That’s what it was.”

Glock continued, “Nobody can tell me that nothin’ I can do can make me feel better. I’m just being one hundred.” Watch the interview in full below.