Kendrick Lamar Premieres Intensely Anticipated Dual Album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — Listen

Anticipation has given way to burps of pleasure as Kendrick Lamar drops his intensely anticipated double album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” — his last project for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Speculations about the album dropping popped online back last year. But it was only this year that things started to shape up and the songster officially announced the project.

The album sports 18 tracks in all — not bad for a dual affair. It dreams with previously released jams, as well as new ones. The Compton rapper started his odyssey with “United in Grief,” and he walked solo. He did the same with the next two songs, “N95” and “Worldwide Steppers.”

It wasn’t until the fourth track that he tapped the vocal resources of some of his associates.

Guests featured on the album include Sampha, Blxst, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Beth Gibbons, Tanna Leone and. Baby Keem.

Given how he spaced himself and finally released the album, Kendrick Lamar is clearly not a man in a hurry. And to his credit, he’s put out a compilation that’s irreproachable.

The album plays for precisely 1 hour and 13 minutes but leaves no room for boredom. So go ahead and vibe to the real deal, people!