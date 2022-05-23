Kendrick Lamar bags Biggest Debut On Billboard 200 Of 2022 With Mr. Morale The Big Steppers

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has earned the biggest No. 1 Billboard debut of 2022 with his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The album has reportedly sold 295,500 units, surpassing Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Future’s I Never Liked You, which have sold 274,000 and 222,000 album-equivalent units, respectively.

The 18-track project features a high-level collaboration with A-list artists like Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Blxst, Sampha, Summer Walker, and more across 18 tracks. The album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is set to be Lamar’s final album released through his long-time label, Top Dawg Entertainment.

Before releasing the acclaimed album on May 13th, the rapper had earlier in August 2021, announced on his website that the new album would be his last with his old-time label, TDE.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel the joy to be part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. “The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators as I pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough,” he wrote on his website.

According to data shared by Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Mr is ranked second to Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti on Spotify’s most-streamed albums.