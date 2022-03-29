Kehlani Shares Cover Art For Her Upcoming New Single, “Up At Night” , Featuring Justin Bieber

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kehlani and Justin Bieber prepared another dish together. What a time to be alive.

If you’re wondering why “another” was used up there, then you probably have no clue or have forgotten that Kehlani and the Biebs are no strangers to each other in the studio. Back in 2020, the duo joined talents on “Get Me,” which made it to JB’s ‘Changes’ album, and has remained in fan fave to this day.

Kehlani, on Monday, March the 28th, shared the cover art for their latest joint effort with Bieber, on a single called “up at night,” due for arrival on streaming platforms this Wednesday, March 30th at 9 AM PST.

“Produced by @popwansel and @rogetchahayed, artwork by @brialysse,” they captioned the vibrant photograph that captures the elegant Kehlani lying on a red-carpeted floor in what appears to be a room of mirrors, having their shiny outfit matching the bold flooring beneath them.

They, however, a few things were chosen to be held back from the post made, which now have fans speculating that “up at night” will show on Kehlani’s upcoming album, Blue Water Road, which previously had suffered some delay.

But according to what was found on the singer’s bio, the long-awaited project will arrive on April 29th.