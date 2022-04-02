Kehlani Joins Forces With Justin Bieber For New Track, ‘up at night”

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kehlani finally drops long-awaited new single with Justin Bieber, titled, “up at night”.

Kehlani and Justin Bieber have once again come together for a new song, “Up All Night,” which is slated to appear on Kehlani’s upcoming album, Blue Water Road, due for release on April 29.

“Up All Night” opens with Kehlani singing over an ethereal synth loop, but quickly the song shifts into a bouncy, old-school dance groove as Kehlani and Bieber having an exchange in their verses over a rich bassline and some slick disco-style guitar.

Speaking in a statement about the song, Kehlani said, “It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship. You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night.’ I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

Though, Kehlani and Bieber have previously worked together a few years ago on the song, “Get Me”, released in 2020 and making the cut for Bieber’s “Changes” album.

“Up All Night” happens to be the third lead track off Blue Water Road, following previously-released “Little Story” and “Altar.” The upcoming LP will be Kehlani’s third full-length offering since her 2020 LP, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Check out the new song below: