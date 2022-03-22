background
Kehlani Announces Her Upcoming New Album, ‘Blue Water Road’, Out In April

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Kehlani plans to take us all on that ‘Blue Water Road’ come next month.

The RnB singer has made it publicly known that her next highly-anticipated album will be out next month. This she revealed during her performance at Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires over the past weekend, telling all her fans that they won’t be waiting much longer for her next drop.

“I’m just gonna spill the beans. I’m dropping my album next month,” Kehlani disclosed, receiving loud cheers from the crowd. The announced unreleased body of work, Blue Water Road, has already churned out two lead singles, “Altar” and “Little Story,” which were performed by live on stage for the very first time at her Lollapalooza set.

The upcoming project would be serving as a follow-up to her last studio album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, put out in May, 2020. The album went on to debút at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album had some guest appearances from Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, and James Blake.

“coming out of the rubble of It Was Good Until It Wasnt and into the light, on to the road. let’s have fun,” tweeted the singer last September.

Watch the Blue Water Road trailer below:

