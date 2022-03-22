background
Karrueche Tran And Quavo Have Been Confirmed To Be An Item

March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Prince Williams/WireImage

New couple alert! It’s been confirmed that the Migos rapper, Quavo, and Claws actress, Karrueche Tran, are officially an item.

Divulging this to ET, a source said: “Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are causal between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.”

Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Karrueche were sighted having dinner together at West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy. The “Versace” rapper and the actress also turned heads and broke necks when they were allegedly seen vacationing in the company of each other.

The Shade Room had posted a couple of pictures back in January from the alleged joint vacation in St. Martin. Quavo, 30, and Tran, 33, had the dating rumour mill grinding back in 2017, when the pair was spotted exiting a party together in Atlanta.

However, the pair put the rumours to sleep, saying they were nothing but just friends. And not too long after, they both went on to get into seperate relationships. Tran, in the December of 2017, began dating former NFL star, Victor Cruz, but the pair came out to announce in February 2021, that they were parting ways after being together for three years.

While rapper, Quavo, got romantically involved with female rapper, Saweetie, in 2018, which ended three years later in 2021.

Tags
