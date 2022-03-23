background
News

Karrueche Shuts Down All Quavo Dating Rumors

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 23, 2022Last Updated: March 23, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Karrueche Shuts Down All Quavo Dating Rumors, Undercover, News, March 23, 2022
Image via Getty/Amy Sussman/WireImage

Just when we all thought the ship had set sail, Karrueche finally straightens up the record regarding the rumors that she and Quavo were an item.

Earlier this week, “Entertainment Tonight” seemed pretty sure and accurate with their reports about 1/3 of the Migos rapper, Quavo, and “Claws” actress, Tran, officially being an item. But alas, all that glitters ain’t gold, after all.

This is what the report carried: “Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are casual between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.” But, Karrueche has come out to debunk all of that. “No, we are not,” she curtly told The Shade Room when questioned if she and Quavo are seeing each other.

Related Articles

Back in January, the two started romance rumours following their vacationing together in St. Martin in the starter days of the new year. The pair were also seen attending the same events together, including GQ’s Men of the Year party and the screening of Netflix’s Kanye West documentary, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

The very first time they sparked dating rumours was way back in 2017 after Karrueche had called it quits with Chris Brown. But then the pair went on to date different people. Tran paired with former NFL player, Victor Cruz, while Quavo got involved with Saweetie. Sadly, both individual relationships couldn’t stand the test of time.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 23, 2022Last Updated: March 23, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Garner &Amp; Mark Ruffalo Tease Being In A New Movie Together On Good Morning America, Undercover, News, March 23, 2022

Jennifer Garner & Mark Ruffalo Tease Being In A New…

March 1, 2022
2 Chainz Premieres &Quot;Million Dollars Worth Of Game&Quot; Featuring 42 Dugg - Listen, Undercover, News, March 23, 2022

2 Chainz Premieres “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” Featuring 42…

January 7, 2022
Jaden Smith Calmly Debunks Wild Rumours Of His Sudden Demise, Undercover, News, March 23, 2022

Jaden Smith Calmly Debunks Wild Rumours Of His Sudden Demise

February 24, 2022
Roddy Ricch Gets Rid Of His Social Media Following Criticism, Undercover, News, March 23, 2022

Roddy Ricch Gets Rid Of His Social Media Following Criticism

February 7, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button