Karrueche Shuts Down All Quavo Dating Rumors

Just when we all thought the ship had set sail, Karrueche finally straightens up the record regarding the rumors that she and Quavo were an item.

Earlier this week, “Entertainment Tonight” seemed pretty sure and accurate with their reports about 1/3 of the Migos rapper, Quavo, and “Claws” actress, Tran, officially being an item. But alas, all that glitters ain’t gold, after all.

This is what the report carried: “Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are casual between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.” But, Karrueche has come out to debunk all of that. “No, we are not,” she curtly told The Shade Room when questioned if she and Quavo are seeing each other.

Back in January, the two started romance rumours following their vacationing together in St. Martin in the starter days of the new year. The pair were also seen attending the same events together, including GQ’s Men of the Year party and the screening of Netflix’s Kanye West documentary, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

The very first time they sparked dating rumours was way back in 2017 after Karrueche had called it quits with Chris Brown. But then the pair went on to date different people. Tran paired with former NFL player, Victor Cruz, while Quavo got involved with Saweetie. Sadly, both individual relationships couldn’t stand the test of time.