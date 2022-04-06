background
Kanye’s Daughter, North, And Pete Davidson Seen Hanging Out In A Joy Ride

Pete Davidson has been spotted hanging out with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s oldest offspring and daughter, North West, for the very first time. They were seen cruising in a cute pink Moke car.

It appeared as though North was giving the SNL actor a hand with the steering wheel as they both turned back to smile at the camera. Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim over time became a contentious topic for Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West.

During the height of his Instagram diss with Pete, Ye stooped low to leak texts in which Pete said he was of the hopes that they could get along together with the kids. That was when Ye made it clear he didn’t want the comedian anywhere near his kids. Sadly that had come a tad too late. For now, though, it seems like the estranged couple are trying do things right for the sake of their kids.

Kanye has reportedly informed Kim that he plans on getting help and will be withdrawing from cyber-bullying her and Pete on socials. He is reportedly doing all he can to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and also to be there for their four kids, North, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2.

