Kanye West’s Rep Confirms The Rapper’s Grammy Performance Cancelation Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Multiple Grammy Award-winning rapper, Kanye West, has been yanked from the lineup of artistes billed to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards because of his “concerning online behavior,” a rep for the artist’s camp confirmed to Variety. Reps for the Recording Academy and CBS, presenters of the Grammys, did not respond immediately to requests for comments.

Citing a report in the Blast which was posted late Friday, West’s rep claims that the artist’s team had a phone call put across to them on Friday night, informing him he had been “unfortunately” taken off the lineup of performers for the award show owing to his “concerning online behavior.”

While West, up for five Grammy Awards this year, was not included amongst the first list of performers announced last Tuesday, he probably may have been a surprise performer planned for the night.

A link to that story was sent to Variety by Ye’s rep, saying only “This is confirmed”, however, the rep was hush on any further information, although reports from Blast states, “Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision.”

Most of all, the report also stated that the decision was made partially because of worries over any possible interactions that could occur between Ye and Grammy host, Trevor Noah, at the ceremony.

