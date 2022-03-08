background
Kanye West’s “Donda 2” Will Not Be Charting On Billboard…For Now

Photo credit: Getty Images

Billboard’s guidelines on album bundles exclude Kanye West’s “Donda 2” for chart consideration.

Ye’s new album, Donda 2, which dropped a couple of weeks ago, and also happens to be one of the biggest new releases has surprisingly been found wanting on the Billboard charts.

An official statement has been released to address why the album is not currently found on the charts, and it has everything to do with Billboard’s album bundling rules instated a few years ago following Tekashi 6ix9ine’s call out for making it onto the charts via merch bundles.

Fader provided a new report in which it states that Ye’s Stem Player is being grouped as merchandise, meaning that Donda 2 cannot be added to the charts for now. The Stem Player device which splits songs into various musical elements comes with the new album inbuilt, but the machine “can be used for other means besides the playing of the album,” the specific reason Billboard used to prevent Donda 2 from entering the charts.

It is still not very clear when or if the album will be released more widely, and whether it will ever make it to streaming services. The version of the album on the Stem Player sounds pretty unfinished and a little rushed, and it includes features from A-list stars.

