Kanye West Takes Chaney Jones To His Grandma’s Surprise Birthday Party

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

It sure looks like things are getting a bit more serious between Kanye West and new girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

This week, the iconic rapper took his budding relationship to a whole new level by coming with his girlfriend to a surprise party organized for one of his relatives, and later introducing her to his extended family.

“This what 85!!!!” Lawrenze Franklin wrote in his Instagram caption on April 4. “Looks like My family including my cousin Kanye surprised my grandma for her 85th bday.. Been to long since i Been was a great day..”

In the clip shared by Kanye’s cousin, Ye visited his family and even partook in the surprise already planned for their grandma who was celebrating her big day. For the festivities, he decided to bring along his new girlfriend, Chaney Jones.

“This is Chaney, Kanye’s girlfriend” one of Kanye’s family members said as he introduced her to another older woman on the large family tree.

Just one day before these videos surfaced online, Ye’s love interest went on social media to flaunt the super lavish gift her boyfriend got her. Kanye had gifted Jones with a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag with a market-estimated value of $275K.