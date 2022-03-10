Kanye West Takes Another Swing At Pete Davidson In Second ‘Eazy’ Visual

Ye is not quite done with Pete Davidson.

Still on the heels of the kidnap and internment of the “SNL” comic alive captured in the controversial visual for “Eazy,” Kanye West has released yet another animated visual for his collab with Compton rapper, The Game. This new video seems a bit less violent than the first clip. In this new visual, Ye is seen surrounded by a group of skinned monkeys, just like the cover artwork for “Eazy”.

Responding to reactions that tailed the original video that vividly depicted Davidson’s murder, Ye came to his art’s defence. “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech,” he wrote on Instagram. “Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal-intended.”

In the new CGI visual, Ye enlivens his lyrics, depicting a wild monkey launching an attack on someone that shares a striking semblance with Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend with face completely blurred-out whilst donning a “Skete” hoodie.

In the meantime, Kim has plans of taking her newfound relationship with Davidson, for the first time, to her new Hulu reality series “The Kardashians,” premiering on April 14.

Below is the new visual for you to check out: