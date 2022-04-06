Kanye West, Rihanna, & JAY-Z Secure Spots On Forbes Billionaires 2022 List

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Rihanna are now proud members of the billionaires club.

The superstars now rank amongst the 2,668 billionaires worldwide who made the cut for Forbes‘ 2022 World’s Billionaires list.

Ye enters the annual list at No. 1,513, going up more than 200 spots from his position in the past year. His fortune of $2 billion is mostly credited to his mouthwatering Yeezy partnership with Adidas, alongside his 10-year deal with Gap.

However, Ye has said that the number is way below his actual worth, which is $7 billion. According to The Blast, the rap tycoon feels Forbes is trying to “control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity.”

Kim Kardashian, formerly Mrs West, also makes the cut at No. 1,645, taking a leap 1,000 spots from her 2021 position. Her $1.8 billion net worth is partly attributed to the success of her cosmetics and shapewear empire.

Barbados’ first billionaire and music icon, Rihanna, makes her first entry on the billionaires list, coming in at No. 1,729 ($1.7 billion). Many thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

Hip-hop’s first billionaire, JAY-Z, follows down the line at No. 2,076. His $1.4 billion fortune is generated from his Roc Nation empire and the 2021 sales of his Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH and TIDAL to Square, Inc.