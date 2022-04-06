background
News

Kanye West, Rihanna, & JAY-Z Secure Spots On Forbes Billionaires 2022 List

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read
Kanye West, Rihanna, &Amp; Jay-Z Secure Spots On Forbes Billionaires 2022 List, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022
Forbes

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kanye West, JAY-Z, and Rihanna are now proud members of the billionaires club.

The superstars now rank amongst the 2,668 billionaires worldwide who made the cut for Forbes‘ 2022 World’s Billionaires list.

Ye enters the annual list at No. 1,513, going up more than 200 spots from his position in the past year. His fortune of $2 billion is mostly credited to his mouthwatering Yeezy partnership with Adidas, alongside his 10-year deal with Gap.

Don't Miss

However, Ye has said that the number is way below his actual worth, which is $7 billion. According to The Blast, the rap tycoon feels Forbes is trying to “control and diminish him even at the cost of their own integrity.”

Kim Kardashian, formerly Mrs West, also makes the cut at No. 1,645, taking a leap 1,000 spots from her 2021 position. Her $1.8 billion net worth is partly attributed to the success of her cosmetics and shapewear empire.

Barbados’ first billionaire and music icon, Rihanna, makes her first entry on the billionaires list, coming in at No. 1,729 ($1.7 billion). Many thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

Hip-hop’s first billionaire, JAY-Z, follows down the line at No. 2,076. His $1.4 billion fortune is generated from his Roc Nation empire and the 2021 sales of his Armand de Brignac champagne to LVMH and TIDAL to Square, Inc.

Recommended
Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Doja Cat Tenders Apology To Fans After Harsh Comments And Announcement To Quit Music, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Doja Cat Tenders Apology To Fans After Harsh Comments And…

March 28, 2022
Pusha T Drops New Single “Neck &Amp; Wrist” Featuring Jay-Z &Amp; Pharrell Williams, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Pusha T Drops New Single “Neck & Wrist” Featuring Jay-Z…

April 6, 2022
Travis Scott Accused By Astroworld Victim'S Family Of Pulling A &Quot;Pr Stunt&Quot; With His New Initiative, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Travis Scott Accused By Astroworld Victim’s Family Of Pulling A…

March 11, 2022
Nicki Minaj And Lil Baby Drop Music Video For New Single “Do We Have A Problem?”, Undercover, News, April 6, 2022

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Drop Music Video for New…

February 4, 2022
Back to top button