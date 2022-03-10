Kanye West Reacts To ‘DONDA 2’ Not Being Featured On Billboard Charts

Kanye West considers it a big win following DONDA 2’s inability to make it to the Billboard charts.

Donda’s follow-up 16-track album failed to get included into the Billboard charts owing to its release only on his Stem Player and not via the traditional streaming channels. But Ye just couldn’t care less. If anything, the “Gold Digger” rapper is turning up, as he sees his rebelling release as a paradigm shift from what is always obtainable.

“Big win for the kid,” wrote the rap legend on his Instagram page. “We can no longer be counted or judged We won we won we won we won We make my own systems.” He then went forward to quote Fat Joe by adding, “We set our own value aaaand yesterdays price is not todays price baaaaabeeeee!!!!!”

Ye had previously gone into details as to why he will not be releasing the album to streaming services. “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube,” he said. “Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

From what Billboard reports, 39,500 Stem units have been sold so far, netting huge sales of over $8.6 million. Truly a win.