Kanye West Finally Addresses Backlash From “Eazy” Visual

As the very recent divorce takes effect, the ongoing saga regarding Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been madness, to say the least. The most recent backlash was in response to The Game’s visual to “Eazy”, in which Ye showcased a claymation decapitated version of Pete Davidson. He has chosen now to speak on the issue.

Following the release of the music video to ‘Eazy’, Twitter and social media went up in flames over the symbolic nature of the video. Many acted as if an animated, clay version of Ye plucking Pete Davidson’s head in the form of a rose was a direct threat to his life. A threat that should be taken as seriously as a war crime.

However, Pete found everything pretty “hysterical,” while Kim Kardashian legit thought it was a true cause for concern. But Hip-Hop heads and fans lost no time to point out how Ye has always had his unique, different artistic expression of ideas, and so there was no need to worry.

Kanye later addressed the issue with a post on his Instagram page:

“Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”