Kanye West ‘Concerned’ That Pete Davidson Will Have Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

Photo credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The drama unfolding between Kanye West and Pete Davidson seem to generate more sequels by the day.

Early on Wednesday morning, Ye was already up on his Instagram page sharing a series of posts and attacking Trevor Noah, D.L. Hughley, and well, his favorite roast topic, Pete Davidson. In one post, he appears genuinely worried that Kim Kardashian’s new boytoy will get her on the path to drug addiction.

“Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” he wrote in the post’s caption, further alleging that Davidson is in “rehab every 2 months.”

Ye continues to sink his teeth deeper into the Davidson beef as he has also put up a 2019 headline from Breitbart that read “Pete Davidson Enrages Audience with Jokes About Having Sex with a Baby,” referencing Davidson’s 2019 stand-up routine, where he rehashed babysitting a friend’s teething child who began sucking on his finger.

“Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” Ye wrote, right before he claimed to have run Davidson off socials. During his latest IG rant, the rap legend also threw major shade at Trevor Noah after the “Daily Show” host weighed in on the family feud. Posting a Google search screenshot of Noah, Ye literally mocked him with racist lyrics.

