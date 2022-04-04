Kanye West And Tyler, The Creator Go Home With Grammys

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator have once again bagged Grammy awards.

Both rappers were nominated for Grammys, though Ye appears more times than Tyler in different categories. But what matters now is they both went home with their trophies at the 64th annual awards held at Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3rd.

Kanye was nominated five times this year, but only picked up two trophies during the pre-televised ceremony, which included Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Additionally, he also won Best Rap Song for “Jail,” his collaboration with JAY-Z off his DONDA album. With his most recent pair of wins, all the Grammys under his belt now total a number of 24.

After having won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Album for IGOR in 2019, Tyler, the Creator secured his second Grammy in none other but same category for his latest studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

Meanwhile in the R&B categories, Jazmine Sullivan was awarded her first Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Pick Up Your Feelings” off her iconic album Heaux Tales. Though in the category, she tied with Silk Sonic, who also won for “Leave the Door Open.”