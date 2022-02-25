Kajo, Alt-pop Visionary Drops Cold Places, Debut Album-length Project Out Today

Kajo, visionary alt-pop singer-songwriter, whose shape-shifting sounds have quickly engaged the imaginations of trendsetting intelligentsia globally, releases COLD PLACES, his debut album-length project available today via Logic’s Bobby Boy Records/Def Jam Recordings. At the same time, the visual for the focus track “ÖTZI,” shot in Los Angeles earlier this month, makes its premiere on all video platforms.

COLD PLACES has been described as “a project to [my] younger self,” whose serious subjects – themes of retrospect, loneliness, hopefulness, distance, hardship, and longing – are expressed visually through humor and satire. In addition to “Ötzi,” the project will include Kajo’s first three single + video projects for Bobby Boy, “28 Club” (released in September), “In A Week” (November), and “SFO” (December).

Kajo’s innermost thoughts on “Cold Places,” expressed at the time of its release, mirror his worldview: “Cold Places is a multi-genre playlist compiled for a former self. It contains 18 tracks about the rawness and novelty of pain, disappointment, rejection, relief, numbness, and awe naively experienced during youth. It is inspired by musical discoveries made during the height of piracy and the desire to venture out into wider unknown territory. The songs are distorted and dusty recollections from memories that are either hazy or manufactured. They are about the state of suspended animation of sleep and death and the promise of waking up and new life.”