K. Michelle Defends Herself On Flashing Fans On Stage, Says She’s Been At It For Years

K. Michelle has never really cared a hoot what people thought or would think about her.

The Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta star again made headlines on Wednesday after giving fans a surprise yet thrilling peek at her breasts while she performed in Houston, Texas. Belting out her single “Can You Stand the Rain”, the r&b singer let down her top for a hot second to further entertain her crowd.

Gasps immediately filled the air, which was closely followed by applause, as K. Michelle went right on with her performance, like she didn’t do what she had just done, like nothing happened. The unforeseen moment had social media going up in a frenzy, with thousands of users on questioned the artist’s actions and simply wanted to know why she did it.

It wasn’t too long before the singer came on Twitter to address the matter. “What the f**k is for you to understand. I’ve been on MY STAGE, flashing MY FANS, for over 6 years now every show. If you have never been there or understand that’s your problem not mine. Now do you understand that?” she tweeted.

To further bring the issue to a cemented close, she tweeted, “When will they understand IDC if they get it. I get it… I don’t take in suggestions or opinions on who Kimberly IS or should be.”