background
News

K-love Announces Nominees For 2022 Fan Awards

Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
Elevation And Maverick City Music Group
credit: Niagara publications

The organisers of the K-Love Fan Awards have today announced the nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards. Anne Wilson, Casting Crowns, Katy Nichole, Maverick City Music, Toby Mac and Zach Williams, Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson, Tasha Layton and Zach Williams are some of the gospel acts leading this year’s nominations. The surprise absentees from this year’s nominations are gospel music heavyweights Hillsong United and Bethel Music, who has unarguably had a quiet year. The omission of Hillsong United might be due in part to the timing of the release of their album.

In their absence, Maverick City Music has held the fort with power songs such as Jireh, and Million Little Miracles in the past 12 months.

There is therefore little surprise that Promises, the heartrending worship song off their live album, has received a nomination for Worship Song of the Year.

Don't Miss
  • 2022 Grammy Awards: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners
  • Cardi B Announces Being On The Remix To Summer Walker & SZA’s Hit, “No Love”

    • The awards organizers have also added a new category for fans to vote for their favourite gospel podcasters of the year.  The three-day event and arguably the biggest awards in Christian music will take place in Nashville from May 27-29, starting with a concert on Friday and closing with a Sunday morning worship at the Gaylord Hotel. 

    The event will be hosted by veteran Christian songwriter Mathew West, and multi-Grammy Award nominee, Tauren Wells.

    Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 K-Love Fan Awards:

    Male Artist of the Year-
    Crowder
    Danny Gokey
    Matthew West
    Tauren Wells
    TobyMac
    Zach Williams

    Female Artist of the Year-
    Anne Wilson
    Blanca
    CeCe Winans
    Katy Nichole
    Riley Clemmons
    Tasha Layton

    Recommended

    Group/Duo of the Year-
    CAIN
    Casting Crowns
    Elevation Worship
    for KING & COUNTRY
    Maverick City Music
    MercyMe

    Artist of the Year –
    Casting Crowns
    Crowder
    for KING & COUNTRY
    Maverick City Music
    TobyMac
    Zach Williams

    Song of the Year-
    Anne Wilson – “My Jesus”
    Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson – “Too Good To Not Believe”
    CAIN – “The Commission”
    Casting Crowns – “Scars In Heaven”
    for KING & COUNTRY – “For God Is With Us”
    TobyMac – “Promised Land”

    Breakout Single-
    Anne Wilson – “My Jesus”
    Dante Bowe – “Joyful”
    Jon Reddick – “God Turn It Around”
    Jordan St. Cyr “- Weary Traveler”
    Katy Nichole – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”
    Tasha Layton – “Look What You’ve Done”

    Worship Song of the Year-
    Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson – “Too Good To Not Believe”
    Chris Tomlin feat. Thomas Rhett & Florida Georgia Line – “Thank You Lord”
    Elevation Worship – “RATTLE!”
    Katy Nichole – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”
    Maverick City Music – “Promises”
    Phil Wickham – “House Of The Lord”

    Film & Television Impact
    American Underdog
    Blue Miracle
    The Case For Heaven
    The Jesus Music
    Journey with Jesus

    Book Impact
    Jennie Allen – “Find Your People”
    Louie Giglio  – “Don’t Give The Enemy A Seat At Your Table”
    Michael W. Smith –  “The Way Of The Father”
    Michael Todd  – “Crazy Faith”
    Shannon Bream – “The Women Of The Bible Speak”

    Podcast of the Year
    Annie F. Downs – “That Sounds Fun”
    Christine Caine – “Equip and Empower”
    Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast
    John Cooper – “Cooper Stuff”
    Lisa Harper’s – “Back Porch Theology”
    Sadie Robertson Huff  – “Whoa That’s Good”

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022

    Related Articles

    Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To Hang Up His Rap Boots, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Young Thug Has Said Exactly When He Would Want To…

    March 10, 2022
    Kanye West, Rihanna, &Amp; Jay-Z Secure Spots On Forbes Billionaires 2022 List, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Kanye West, Rihanna, & JAY-Z Secure Spots On Forbes Billionaires…

    April 6, 2022
    Judges Ken Jeong And Robin Thicke Reportedly Walks Offstage In Protest When Rudy Giuliani Gets Revealed, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Judges Ken Jeong And Robin Thicke Reportedly Walks Offstage In…

    February 3, 2022
    Pooh Shiesty To Serve A Sentence Of 63 Months In Prison In Gun Case, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Pooh Shiesty To Serve A Sentence Of 63 Months In…

    April 21, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE