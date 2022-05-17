K-love Announces Nominees For 2022 Fan Awards

The organisers of the K-Love Fan Awards have today announced the nominees for the 2022 edition of the awards. Anne Wilson, Casting Crowns, Katy Nichole, Maverick City Music, Toby Mac and Zach Williams, Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson, Tasha Layton and Zach Williams are some of the gospel acts leading this year’s nominations. The surprise absentees from this year’s nominations are gospel music heavyweights Hillsong United and Bethel Music, who has unarguably had a quiet year. The omission of Hillsong United might be due in part to the timing of the release of their album.

In their absence, Maverick City Music has held the fort with power songs such as Jireh, and Million Little Miracles in the past 12 months.

There is therefore little surprise that Promises, the heartrending worship song off their live album, has received a nomination for Worship Song of the Year.

The awards organizers have also added a new category for fans to vote for their favourite gospel podcasters of the year. The three-day event and arguably the biggest awards in Christian music will take place in Nashville from May 27-29, starting with a concert on Friday and closing with a Sunday morning worship at the Gaylord Hotel.

The event will be hosted by veteran Christian songwriter Mathew West, and multi-Grammy Award nominee, Tauren Wells.

Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2022 K-Love Fan Awards:

Male Artist of the Year-

Crowder

Danny Gokey

Matthew West

Tauren Wells

TobyMac

Zach Williams

Female Artist of the Year-

Anne Wilson

Blanca

CeCe Winans

Katy Nichole

Riley Clemmons

Tasha Layton

Group/Duo of the Year-

CAIN

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Maverick City Music

MercyMe

Artist of the Year –

Casting Crowns

Crowder

for KING & COUNTRY

Maverick City Music

TobyMac

Zach Williams

Song of the Year-

Anne Wilson – “My Jesus”

Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson – “Too Good To Not Believe”

CAIN – “The Commission”

Casting Crowns – “Scars In Heaven”

for KING & COUNTRY – “For God Is With Us”

TobyMac – “Promised Land”

Breakout Single-

Anne Wilson – “My Jesus”

Dante Bowe – “Joyful”

Jon Reddick – “God Turn It Around”

Jordan St. Cyr “- Weary Traveler”

Katy Nichole – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”

Tasha Layton – “Look What You’ve Done”

Worship Song of the Year-

Brandon Lake & Jenn Johnson – “Too Good To Not Believe”

Chris Tomlin feat. Thomas Rhett & Florida Georgia Line – “Thank You Lord”

Elevation Worship – “RATTLE!”

Katy Nichole – “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”

Maverick City Music – “Promises”

Phil Wickham – “House Of The Lord”

Film & Television Impact

American Underdog

Blue Miracle

The Case For Heaven

The Jesus Music

Journey with Jesus

Book Impact

Jennie Allen – “Find Your People”

Louie Giglio – “Don’t Give The Enemy A Seat At Your Table”

Michael W. Smith – “The Way Of The Father”

Michael Todd – “Crazy Faith”

Shannon Bream – “The Women Of The Bible Speak”

Podcast of the Year

Annie F. Downs – “That Sounds Fun”

Christine Caine – “Equip and Empower”

Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast

John Cooper – “Cooper Stuff”

Lisa Harper’s – “Back Porch Theology”

Sadie Robertson Huff – “Whoa That’s Good”