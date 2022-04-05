Justin Bieber & The Justice World Tour Partner With Online Therapy Platform Betterhelp To Offer Free Therapy For Performers, Crew & Fans

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Global superstar Justin Bieber has been wowing fans nightly on the opening leg of his Justice World Tour – the biggest and most ambitious tour of his career. Throughout, Justin has remained committed to using his platform for social good, bringing his ‘Justice In Action’ initiative to fans across the country, raising awareness on important issues like criminal justice reform, climate action, voter registration and much more.

Now, in the same spirit of responsibility and wellness, Justin Bieber and online therapy platform, BetterHelp, are partnering to provide free access to therapy for Justin’s 250+ person touring crew and for his millions of fans, the latter of which BetterHelp has committed mental health services of up to $3,000,000 in value.

“The one thing I’ve learned over the years is that we all go through our ups and downs, and we all need help sometimes,” said Justin Bieber. “Being able to offer access to free therapy to my fans and tour family is a real blessing, and I’m humbled to be able to do it.”

Like so many of us, music industry touring professionals are at risk of suffering from mental health issues. The daily mental and physical stress of life on the road, combined with the stress of COVID, makes it even more paramount that support is in place, ensuring that the performers and crew have access to the support they need, confidentially and on their schedule. The entire crew of the Justice World Tour will receive free access to licensed and accredited therapists for 18 months via BetterHelp’s online therapy platform.

In addition, Justin will be offering a free month of therapy to his millions of fans, which they can use or share with a friend or family member in need, for which BetterHelp has committed up to $3,000,000 in value.

To learn more about BetterHelp’s mental health services and the opportunity to receive one (1) month of free BetterHelp therapy, please visit betterhelp.com/justinbieber.

About BetterHelp:

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.