background
News

Justin Bieber Gives The Censors A Hard Time During His ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
201 1 minute read
Justin Bieber Gives The Censors A Hard Time During His ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022
GQ

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Ustin Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” along with him to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the track. Kicking off the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs displayed his skills on the old 88s. As the beat progressed, Bieber was joined on stage by the song’s collaborators, Daniel Caesar and Giveon, together with a full band.

The audience was attuned to the groove, moving to the beat of the jam. Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Bieber’s wife Hailey were all seen head-bopping and lip-syncing to “Peaches.” However, the performance proved to be a bit of a tough situation for the censors, as they were on alert to bleep out portions of the song’s chorus.

Don't Miss

Meanwhile, earlier on the red carpet, Giveon showed his desire to work with Adele in the future. “Adele, if you’re watching, I would love to do a powerful ballad with you,” he said in a brief interview with Laverne Cox. “We can talk about the specifics once we’re there, but that’s it. I’m putting it out there [in the universe.]”

“Peaches” was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 4, 2022Last Updated: April 4, 2022
201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kanye West Accompanied By Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Dababy, Marilyn Manson &Amp; More For &Quot;Donda 2&Quot; Experience Performance, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Kanye West Accompanied By Alicia Keys, Migos, Jack Harlow, Fivio…

February 23, 2022
Gucci Mane'S &Quot;Publicity Stunt&Quot; Dethrones Nba Youngboy'S &Quot;I Hate Youngboy&Quot; To Become Number 1, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Gucci Mane’s “Publicity Stunt” Dethrones NBA YoungBoy’s “I Hate YoungBoy”…

March 7, 2022
Plies Shows Support For Latto'S Artistry And Hustle: &Quot;I F*Ck With Her Grind&Quot;, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Plies Shows Support For Latto’s Artistry And Hustle: "I F*ck…

March 24, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Female Rapper To Perform At The Oscars, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Female Rapper…

March 30, 2022
Back to top button