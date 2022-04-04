Justin Bieber Gives The Censors A Hard Time During His ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Ustin Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” along with him to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the track. Kicking off the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs displayed his skills on the old 88s. As the beat progressed, Bieber was joined on stage by the song’s collaborators, Daniel Caesar and Giveon, together with a full band.

The audience was attuned to the groove, moving to the beat of the jam. Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and Bieber’s wife Hailey were all seen head-bopping and lip-syncing to “Peaches.” However, the performance proved to be a bit of a tough situation for the censors, as they were on alert to bleep out portions of the song’s chorus.

Meanwhile, earlier on the red carpet, Giveon showed his desire to work with Adele in the future. “Adele, if you’re watching, I would love to do a powerful ballad with you,” he said in a brief interview with Laverne Cox. “We can talk about the specifics once we’re there, but that’s it. I’m putting it out there [in the universe.]”

“Peaches” was nominated for four Grammys this year, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video.