Justin Bieber Cancels Tacoma Dome Concert Owing To COVID-19

February 26, 2022
Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz

This certainly does not look good for Beliebers, as Justin Bieber’s long-awaited Tacoma Dome concert will no longer be happening today, Saturday, as planned.

It was not looking like a very feasible event anyway, after word came last weekend informing fans that the Canadian pop star had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just shortly after the opening night of his Justice Tour. His show slated for Thursday in Los Angeles would be the third show on the tour to have suffered delay. Sadly, his Tacoma stop is following suit.

But tour organizers have said that a new date will be announced “as soon as possible” and purchased tickets for the original date will also be honored. For those that want their monies back instead, refunds will be made available at the point of purchase.

“Due to the continued recovery of the touring family, we are rescheduling tomorrow night’s show in Tacoma, Washington,” tour organizers issued in a statement. “Justin and the Justice Tour family are committed to the health and safety of the entire touring party and crew, and to giving fans the best performance possible. Thanks for the continued support!”

The other shows that suffered delay have now been rescheduled for late June and early July.

