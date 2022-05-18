Justin Bieber And Tim Horton’s Second Collaboration Is On The Way

Canadian pop star, Justin Bieber and Tim Horton’s have today announced they will be coming together to create “Biebs Brew.” This will be the second time in two years the duo would be coming together to work on a project. The duo collaborated in 2021 to launch “Timbiebs,” a remake of the classic Tim Horton snack, the TimBit.

The product will be available across Canadian restaurants from June 6. In a statement released to communicate the new partnership, Bieber described the renewed collaboration as a dream come true.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart,” the Canadian pop star said in a statement. He further expressed that the success of the first partnership has made it impossible for the duo to stop at Timbiebs. “We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too,” he said.

Tim Horton himself made the announcement in a series of tweets on Twitter.

June 6th. It’s worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/7Uz0AMmqwq — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) May 17, 2022

A French Vanilla cold brew coffee brewed using 100% arabica beans and will be cold steeped for 16 hours for flavour enhancement, Biebs Brew will satisfy both the cravings of Bieber and his global caffeine loving Beliebers.

To show that there could yet be more partnership in the work, the duo have also announced they are also set to release a limited-time stainless-steel tumbler with a reusable straw. Alongside the coffee, the stainless-steel product will be available for Fans to shop at restaurants from June 6.

According to a tweet from the franchise, their will also be a return for Bieber’s limited-edition Timbit flavours will also go on sale from June 6. The product will be a mixture of chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle. Both products, the brew will be available to order together on the Tims app for $5.00. A “Biebs Bundle,” will include a large Brew and 10-packs of Timbiebs.

If well-received by Beliebers, the duo could yet make more collaborations to produce other products that would accompany their existing brews.

Enjoy the promotional video from the duo.