Jussie Smollett Moved To New Cell, Sheriff’s Office Reports

Jussie Smollett has just been relocated to a new jail cell, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Smollett’s brother revealed the actor has been kept in the jail’s psych ward, and still remained in the same unit until Monday when was moved to a different cell. The agency said that same day was when medical professionals determined another detainee needed the psych ward more.

The actor’s new situation at Chicago’s county jail comes with a round-the-clock surveillance from officers stationed right outside the cell at all times, ensuring the actor continues to remain under “direct observation,” said the sheriff’s office.

And just like every other inmate, the convicted actor is entitled to “substantial time” out of his cell, but when he finds himself in common areas, other detainees won’t be granted access to the area, the agency explained.

“These protocols are routinely used for individuals ordered into protective custody who may potentially be at risk of harm due to the nature of their charges, their profession, or their noteworthy status,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The safety and security of all detained individuals, including Mr. Smollett, is the Sheriff’s Office’s highest priority.” The housing unit where Smollett is being kept under lock and key is Division 8, or the jail’s Residential Treatment Unit, reserved for injured detainees and those with medical conditions.