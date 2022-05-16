Juno Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

The Weeknd makes it a memorable weekend with another major win

Adele’s “Easy on me” wins the music video of the year award.

The 2022 Juno Music awards returned for a physical ceremony for the first time since 2019 to huge fanfare as the biggest musical stars in Canada gathered for one of the biggest music events in North America. The premier Canadian music awards ceremony has for the past three years been suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak and the social distancing rules the outbreak necessitated.

The 51st edition of the event hosted by Marvel Comic’s latest superstar, Simu Liu, opened on Saturday night with powerful performances from Hamilton rockers Arkells and Regina-born Tesher. The night also saw more performances from Lavigne and Cadine.

The opening night saw Charlotte Cardine and The Weeknd, a top winner at the 2022 Billboard Awards, emerge as two of the biggest winners at this year’s edition. Charlotte picked up the singer of the year, pop album of the year, and the artists of the year awards at the two-night event. On the same night, The Weeknd made it a memorable weekend with another major win as picked up the contemporary R&B recording of the year and the songwriter of the year awards, in addition to his R&B male artist of the year award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Adele’s hit single, “Easy on Me” won the award for the music video of the year.

The second night of the event saw rapper Haviah Mighty become the first rap album of the year winner, while Arkells deservedly won the group of the year awards.

The event also featured an honorary achievement award for Canadian music legend Denis Jones who passed away in 2020. Shawn Mendes and Deborah cox were also recognised and celebrated with an international honorary award.

Below is a full list of the winners at the 51st edition of the Junos Music Awards:

Pop album of the year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin

Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now, Kairo McLean

Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview, Avataar

Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson, Nicolas Lemieux, Albert Zablit

Contemporary R&B recording of the year: Take My Breath, The Weeknd

Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub

Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans, Will Bonness

Classical album of the year (solo artist): Enargeia, Emily D’Angelo

Jack Richardson Producer of the year: WondaGurl

Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love, The Color

Classical album of the year (large ensemble):

Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet

Single of the year:

Meaningless, Charlotte Cardin

Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award:

Denise Jones

Comedy album of the year:

Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子, Andrea Jin 金玉琪

Dance recording of the year:

Caution, Kaytranada

Children’s album of the year:

Falling in Africa, Garth Prince

Instrumental album of the year:

That Tall Distance, David Myles

Musicounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award:

Dallas Green

Alternative album of the year:

When Smoke Rises, Mustafa

Classical composition of the year:

Arras, Keiko Devaux

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year:

24hrs, Savannah Ré

Rock album of the year

Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), The Beaches

Vocal jazz album of the year

Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy

International album of the year

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Global music album of the year

Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister

Adult alternative album of the year

Inwards & Onwards, Half Moon Run

Humanitarian Award

Susan Aglukark

Country album of the year

What Is Life?, Brett Kissel

Francophone album of the year

Impossible à aimer, Cœur de pirate

Traditional roots album of the year

Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn

Adult contemporary album of the year

The Art of Falling Apart, Serena Ryder

Blues album of the year

Open Road, Colin James

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano/Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3, & 5, Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin

Recording engineer of the year

Hill Kourkoutis

Rap single of the year

BOLD, Charmaine

Metal/hard music album of the year

Bleed the Future, Archspire

Electronic album of the year

Oasis Sky, TOR

Music video of the year

Easy On Me (Adele), Xavier Dolan

Songwriter of the year

The Weeknd

Contemporary roots album of the year

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Underground dance single of the year

Shadows In The Dark ft. Elliot Moss HNTR

Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

Kakike, Fawn Wood

Artist of the year

Charlotte Cardin

Rap album of the year: Haviah Mighty.

Group of the year: Arkells.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox.

International Achievement Award: Shawn Mendes.

Breakthrough artist of the year: Jessia.

Album of the year: Charlotte Cardin.

TikTok Juno fan choice: Mendes.