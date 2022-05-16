Juno Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

The Weeknd makes it a memorable weekend with another major win
Adele’s “Easy on me” wins the music video of the year award.
The 2022 Juno Music awards returned for a physical ceremony for the first time since 2019 to huge fanfare as the biggest musical stars in Canada gathered for one of the biggest music events in North America. The premier Canadian music awards ceremony has for the past three years been suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak and the social distancing rules the outbreak necessitated.
The 51st edition of the event hosted by Marvel Comic’s latest superstar, Simu Liu, opened on Saturday night with powerful performances from Hamilton rockers Arkells and Regina-born Tesher. The night also saw more performances from Lavigne and Cadine.
The opening night saw Charlotte Cardine and The Weeknd, a top winner at the 2022 Billboard Awards, emerge as two of the biggest winners at this year’s edition. Charlotte picked up the singer of the year, pop album of the year, and the artists of the year awards at the two-night event. On the same night, The Weeknd made it a memorable weekend with another major win as picked up the contemporary R&B recording of the year and the songwriter of the year awards, in addition to his R&B male artist of the year award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Adele’s hit single, “Easy on Me” won the award for the music video of the year.
The second night of the event saw rapper Haviah Mighty become the first rap album of the year winner, while Arkells deservedly won the group of the year awards.
The event also featured an honorary achievement award for Canadian music legend Denis Jones who passed away in 2020. Shawn Mendes and Deborah cox were also recognised and celebrated with an international honorary award.
Below is a full list of the winners at the 51st edition of the Junos Music Awards:
Pop album of the year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin
Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now, Kairo McLean
Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview, Avataar
Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson, Nicolas Lemieux, Albert Zablit
Contemporary R&B recording of the year: Take My Breath, The Weeknd
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub
Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans, Will Bonness
Classical album of the year (solo artist): Enargeia, Emily D’Angelo
Jack Richardson Producer of the year: WondaGurl
Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love, The Color
Classical album of the year (large ensemble):
Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet
Single of the year:
Meaningless, Charlotte Cardin
Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award:
Denise Jones
Comedy album of the year:
Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子, Andrea Jin 金玉琪
Dance recording of the year:
Caution, Kaytranada
Children’s album of the year:
Falling in Africa, Garth Prince
Instrumental album of the year:
That Tall Distance, David Myles
Musicounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award:
Dallas Green
Alternative album of the year:
When Smoke Rises, Mustafa
Classical composition of the year:
Arras, Keiko Devaux
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year:
24hrs, Savannah Ré
Rock album of the year
Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), The Beaches
Vocal jazz album of the year
Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy
International album of the year
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Global music album of the year
Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister
Adult alternative album of the year
Inwards & Onwards, Half Moon Run
Humanitarian Award
Susan Aglukark
Country album of the year
What Is Life?, Brett Kissel
Francophone album of the year
Impossible à aimer, Cœur de pirate
Traditional roots album of the year
Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn
Adult contemporary album of the year
The Art of Falling Apart, Serena Ryder
Blues album of the year
Open Road, Colin James
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano/Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3, & 5, Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin
Recording engineer of the year
Hill Kourkoutis
Rap single of the year
BOLD, Charmaine
Metal/hard music album of the year
Bleed the Future, Archspire
Electronic album of the year
Oasis Sky, TOR
Music video of the year
Easy On Me (Adele), Xavier Dolan
Songwriter of the year
The Weeknd
Contemporary roots album of the year
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Underground dance single of the year
Shadows In The Dark ft. Elliot Moss HNTR
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
Kakike, Fawn Wood
Artist of the year
Charlotte Cardin
Rap album of the year: Haviah Mighty.
Group of the year: Arkells.
Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox.
International Achievement Award: Shawn Mendes.
Breakthrough artist of the year: Jessia.
Album of the year: Charlotte Cardin.
TikTok Juno fan choice: Mendes.