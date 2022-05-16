background
Juno Music Awards 2022: Full List of Winners

Dennis Jones was honoured with a lifetime achievement award

Olumide JokotadeMay 16, 2022Last Updated: May 16, 2022
The Weeknd makes it a memorable weekend with another major win

Adele’s “Easy on me” wins the music video of the year award.

The 2022 Juno Music awards returned for a physical ceremony for the first time since 2019 to huge fanfare as the biggest musical stars in Canada gathered for one of the biggest music events in North America. The premier Canadian music awards ceremony has for the past three years been suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak and the social distancing rules the outbreak necessitated.

Simu Liu At Junos Award

  • 2022 Billboard Music Awards: Full List of Biggest Winners
  • 2022 Grammy Awards: Complete List Of Nominees & Winners

    • The 51st edition of the event hosted by Marvel Comic’s latest superstar, Simu Liu, opened on Saturday night with powerful performances from Hamilton rockers Arkells and Regina-born Tesher. The night also saw more performances from Lavigne and Cadine.

    The opening night saw Charlotte Cardine and The Weeknd, a top winner at the 2022 Billboard Awards, emerge as two of the biggest winners at this year’s edition. Charlotte picked up the singer of the year, pop album of the year, and the artists of the year awards at the two-night event. On the same night, The Weeknd made it a memorable weekend with another major win as picked up the contemporary R&B recording of the year and the songwriter of the year awards, in addition to his R&B male artist of the year award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Adele’s hit single, “Easy on Me” won the award for the music video of the year.

    The second night of the event saw rapper Haviah Mighty become the first rap album of the year winner, while Arkells deservedly won the group of the year awards.

    The event also featured an honorary achievement award for Canadian music legend Denis Jones who passed away in 2020. Shawn Mendes and Deborah cox were also recognised and celebrated with an international honorary award.

    Below is a full list of the winners at the 51st edition of the Junos Music Awards:

    Pop album of the year: Phoenix, Charlotte Cardin 

    Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now, Kairo McLean

    Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview, Avataar

    Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson, Nicolas Lemieux, Albert Zablit

    Contemporary R&B recording of the year: Take My Breath, The Weeknd

    Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub

    Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans, Will Bonness

    Classical album of the year (solo artist): Enargeia, Emily D’Angelo

    Jack Richardson Producer of the year: WondaGurl

    Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales

    Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love, The Color

    Classical album of the year (large ensemble):

    Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet

    Single of the year:

    Meaningless, Charlotte Cardin

    Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award:

    Denise Jones

    Comedy album of the year:

    Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子, Andrea Jin 金玉琪

    Dance recording of the year:

    Caution, Kaytranada

    Children’s album of the year:

    Falling in Africa, Garth Prince

    Instrumental album of the year:

    That Tall Distance, David Myles

    Musicounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award:

    Dallas Green

    Alternative album of the year:

    When Smoke Rises, Mustafa

    Classical composition of the year:

    Arras, Keiko Devaux

    Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year:

    24hrs, Savannah Ré

    Rock album of the year

    Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album), The Beaches

    Vocal jazz album of the year

    Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy

    International album of the year

    Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

    Global music album of the year

    Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister

    Adult alternative album of the year

    Inwards & Onwards, Half Moon Run

    Humanitarian Award

    Susan Aglukark

    Country album of the year

    What Is Life?, Brett Kissel

    Francophone album of the year

    Impossible à aimer, Cœur de pirate

    Traditional roots album of the year

    Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn

    Adult contemporary album of the year

    The Art of Falling Apart, Serena Ryder 

    Blues album of the year

    Open Road, Colin James

    Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

    Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano/Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3, & 5, Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin 

    Recording engineer of the year

    Hill Kourkoutis

    Rap single of the year

    BOLD, Charmaine

    Metal/hard music album of the year

    Bleed the Future, Archspire

    Electronic album of the year

    Oasis Sky, TOR

    Music video of the year

    Easy On Me (Adele), Xavier Dolan

    Songwriter of the year

    The Weeknd

    Contemporary roots album of the year

    Outside Child, Allison Russell 

    Underground dance single of the year

    Shadows In The Dark ft. Elliot Moss HNTR

    Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year

    Kakike, Fawn Wood 

    Artist of the year

    Charlotte Cardin

    Rap album of the year: Haviah Mighty.

    Group of the year: Arkells.

    Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Deborah Cox.

    International Achievement Award: Shawn Mendes.

    Breakthrough artist of the year: Jessia.

    Album of the year: Charlotte Cardin.

    TikTok Juno fan choice: Mendes.

