Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” Tops Drake’s “God’s Plan”, Becomes Spotify’s Second Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song Of All Time

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
Juice Wrld'S &Quot;Lucid Dreams&Quot; Tops Drake'S &Quot;God'S Plan&Quot;, Becomes Spotify'S Second Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song Of All Time, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022
Photo credit: Andy Ford/NME

“Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD remains one of the biggest songs in modern hip-hop history, and one of the most massive songs of this digital, streaming era. The late rapper’s breakout anthem formed the core defining record for both his career and legacy, grossing tons and tons of plays to become one of the top-fifteen songs of all-time on Spotify.

The anthem was produced by Nick Mira and has continued to go up the music chain until Monday (March 21), when the announcement came that it had officially become the second most-streamed hip-hop track of all-time on Spotify, exceeding Drake’s “God’s Plan,” released just a few months before “Lucid Dreams.”

At the moment, “God’s Plan” has accrued over 1,907,345,000 streams, while “Lucid Dreams” rings in 1,907,724,000 streams. While there could be a few hip-hop-ish jams that obviously have more streams than “Lucid Dreams” on Spotify, Post Malone’s “rockstar” with 21 Savage happens to be the sole hip-hop record ahead of it with 2,379,795,000 streams.

Drake’s “One Dance” and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” are also leading in the streaming race ahead of “Lucid Dreams”. And just in case you need to be reminded of what a great song that was and still is, you can check it out right below:

