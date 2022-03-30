Judge Permits Kodak Black To Perform In Dubai, Granted Percentage Of Earnings Go To Charity

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Kodak is hitting the skies to Dubai. The life.

Kodak Black will be catching a flight to Dubai at the end of March following a received approval from a judge for an upcoming performance and other paid appearances. After having made past headlines his abode with his many legal convictions, the “Super Gremlin” rapper has been trying his hardest to be a better man who makes better choices starting with his intention to give 10% of his Dubai earnings to charity.

TMZ reports that Kodak has already decided to include a portion of his earnings towards the families affected by a suspected drunk driving crash on I-95 that instantly took the lives of two Pennsylvania State Troopers.

In his efforts toward becoming a better Kodak, he reached out to the Pennsylvania State Police Association to set up his donation. Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, also revealed that the rapper was invited to Dubai by an important businessman from March 28 to April 3, that would include his security team and music producer, for paid appearances at numerous spots that would include clubs and car dealerships, alongside a concert.

While seeking the court’s permission to travel, Kodak cited the fact that he has been able to move about freely for work where he’s domiciled. In addition, he promised to donate to charity, which fetched the rapper approval for his international travel.