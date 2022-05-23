John Legend Announces Ticket Details For His One-off Royal Albert Hall Show

Acclaimed superstar singer-songwriter John Legend has announced he will have a special performance at the Royal Albert Hall in 2023.

The one-off show at the famed Royal Albert Hall will be held in celebration of JohnLeegend new album scheduled for release later this year. The 12-time Grammy winner will perform at the prestigious London venue on April 5 2023, following the release of his yet-to-be-named forthcoming album. John Legend, who released a new single, “Dope”, featuring JID last week, has indicated that the new song will be included in his upcoming album.

Legend, who shot to the scene with his hit single, “All of Me”, was the first African American to win the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).

How to get tickets for the show

Starting May 25, fans can access pre-sale tickets to The Royal Albert show by pre-ordering Legend’s new album, which will be his eighth studio album. General ticket sales for the show are billed to begin on May 27 at 9:00 GMT.

Ahead of the 2023 show, Legend will be having an already sold-out performance in London this July as part of the Somerset House Summer Series.

To get tickets for the Royal Albert Show, click here.