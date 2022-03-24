background
News

Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé, David Otunga, Auctions Off Engagement Ring

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 24, 2022Last Updated: March 24, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Jennifer Hudson'S Ex-Fiancé, David Otunga, Auctions Off Engagement Ring, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022
Photo credit: MEGA

Former WWE superstar, David Otunga, has finally decided to let go of his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Hudson’s engagement ring close to 13 years after he had formerly proposed to the respected Grammy Award-winning singer.

The ex-wrestler now wants cash for the diamond he coughed up over $50K for, 5 years after their messy split. Back in 2008, Otunga had purchased the 5-carat, cushion-cut diamond estimated to be worth $45K. After having kept the pricey jewelry for nearly half a decade, he’s joining forces with IDoNowIDon’t.com to auction off the ring.

The former WWE star reportedly has plans on donating a portion of the sale’s proceeds to his late father’s charity, The Moses Otunga Foundation, built to assist impoverished kids in Kenya.

Related Articles

Hudson met Otunga back in 2008 following her appearance in the first feature film of Sex in the City. Like all whirlwind love affairs, the two quickly became close and got engaged before the end of that year. The American Idol finalist, however, shares a son with the wrestler, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 4, who she was delivered of in 2009.

The little lad’s parents ended up going their separate ways in 2017 after a 9-year engagement. The two exes finally reached a custody agreement two years later after going through a lengthy and expensive trial.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 24, 2022Last Updated: March 24, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kanye, Alicia Keys Joins Fivio Foreign On His New Single “City Of Gods”, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

Kanye, Alicia Keys Joins Fivio Foreign On His New Single…

February 11, 2022
Dababy Hit With A Lawsuit By Danileigh'S Brother Over Bowling Alley Fight, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

DaBaby Hit With A Lawsuit By DaniLeigh’s Brother Over Bowling…

February 17, 2022
Shenseea Gets Her Neck Iced Out, As London On Da Track Gifts Her New, Expensive Jewelry On Stage, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

Shenseea Gets Her Neck Iced Out, As London On Da…

March 16, 2022
Nba Youngboy Has Been Youtube'S #1 Ranking Artist Since The Start Of 2022, Undercover, News, March 24, 2022

NBA YoungBoy Has Been YouTube’s #1 Ranking Artist Since The…

March 23, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button