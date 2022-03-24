Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé, David Otunga, Auctions Off Engagement Ring

Former WWE superstar, David Otunga, has finally decided to let go of his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Hudson’s engagement ring close to 13 years after he had formerly proposed to the respected Grammy Award-winning singer.

The ex-wrestler now wants cash for the diamond he coughed up over $50K for, 5 years after their messy split. Back in 2008, Otunga had purchased the 5-carat, cushion-cut diamond estimated to be worth $45K. After having kept the pricey jewelry for nearly half a decade, he’s joining forces with IDoNowIDon’t.com to auction off the ring.

The former WWE star reportedly has plans on donating a portion of the sale’s proceeds to his late father’s charity, The Moses Otunga Foundation, built to assist impoverished kids in Kenya.

Hudson met Otunga back in 2008 following her appearance in the first feature film of Sex in the City. Like all whirlwind love affairs, the two quickly became close and got engaged before the end of that year. The American Idol finalist, however, shares a son with the wrestler, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 4, who she was delivered of in 2009.

The little lad’s parents ended up going their separate ways in 2017 after a 9-year engagement. The two exes finally reached a custody agreement two years later after going through a lengthy and expensive trial.