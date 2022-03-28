Jeff Carson Passes On A Week After Playing At Concert Benefitting Fellow Officer

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Photo credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Country music star, Jeff Carson, has passed away from a heart attack at age 58, according to his publicist.

The singer who is best known for 1995 hits, ‘The Car’ and ‘Not on Your Love’, breathed his last on March 26th at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Since he retired from music in 2009, he had took up the job of a police officer in the Franklin Police Department.

While his career lasted, he penned songs for a host of well-known singers, including country legend, Faith Hill, and has also recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Tim McGraw and Reba McEntire, among many others.

He had 14 singles ascend to the heights of the Billboard chart during his career after he had inked a recording contract deal at Curb Records in 1995. Singer, Bryan White, has paid tribute to Carson on Twitter, expressing how heavy his heart is over his passing.

“He was a tremendous singer and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met … I’ll see you on the good side buddy,” he wrote.

Just one week before his passing, Carson performed at a benefit concert with the intent of raising funds for a fellow police officer battling severe COVID. Surviving Carson is his wife, his son, his mother, and multiple siblings.