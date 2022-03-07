JAY-Z Was Going To End NFL Deal Unless Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg Were Allowed Performances at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hip-hop reigned supreme on stage and all weekend during last month’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, but getting there was no walk in the park.

Snoop Dogg has let us into how the uphill battle of a show came together. The rap legend disclosed what JAY-Z, whose company, Roc Nation, co-produced the show, had to face in order to get Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to render electrifying performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali.

In an exchange with TIDAL, Death Row Records’ new CEO discussed his friendship with Hov and how the Roc Nation boss even threatened to bring his partnership with the NFL to an abrupt end unless they permitted Dre to perform.

“We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other,” Snoop revealed. “It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F**k that. They perform or I quit,’ that was the most gangster sh*t out of everything.”

The NFL was also had concerns as to what Snoop was going to wear to perform, but Jay-Z told him not to bother himself, suggesting he wear just whatever he deemed fit. What a guy.