background
News

Jay-Z Speaks On Faizon Love’s Comments About Him Making Up A Drug Dealing Past

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 7, 2022Last Updated: April 7, 2022
200 1 minute read
Jay-Z Speaks On Faizon Love'S Comments About Him Making Up A Drug Dealing Past, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Jay-Z has nullified Faizon Love’s accusation of making up stories about his past as a drug dealer while he rapped on Pusha T’s new track, “Neck & Wrist.” It’s been almost two years since Love made those ignorant comments, but Hov’ has chosen now to address them for the first time.

“The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling,” raps Jay on the new track. Love had originally slandered Jay-Z when he showed up to the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast in 2020.

“I like Jay-Z,” Love said at the time. “I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

Don't Miss

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” continued Love in yet another interview with VladTV from around the same time. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, ‘I’ma drug dealer, I’ma drug lord.’ These kids are like, ‘We gotta do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up shit.”

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 7, 2022Last Updated: April 7, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nle Choppa &Amp; His Girlfriend Suffer A Miscarriage, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

NLE Choppa & His Girlfriend Suffer A Miscarriage

March 7, 2022
Conway The Machine Conscripts Benny The Butcher &Amp; Westside Gunn For New Single ‘John Woo Flick’, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Conway The Machine Conscripts Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn…

February 4, 2022
Kehlani Shares Cover Art For Her Upcoming New Single, &Quot;Up At Night&Quot; , Featuring Justin Bieber, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Kehlani Shares Cover Art For Her Upcoming New Single, “Up…

March 29, 2022
Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.a. Pride In The Park 2022, Undercover, News, April 7, 2022

Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.A. Pride in the Park…

March 16, 2022
Back to top button