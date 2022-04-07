Jay-Z Speaks On Faizon Love’s Comments About Him Making Up A Drug Dealing Past

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Jay-Z has nullified Faizon Love’s accusation of making up stories about his past as a drug dealer while he rapped on Pusha T’s new track, “Neck & Wrist.” It’s been almost two years since Love made those ignorant comments, but Hov’ has chosen now to address them for the first time.

“The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling,” raps Jay on the new track. Love had originally slandered Jay-Z when he showed up to the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast in 2020.

“I like Jay-Z,” Love said at the time. “I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing. That’s when I stopped liking him. This n***a ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” continued Love in yet another interview with VladTV from around the same time. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, ‘I’ma drug dealer, I’ma drug lord.’ These kids are like, ‘We gotta do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up shit.”