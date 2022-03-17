Jay-Z & Dame Dash Allegedly Working Towards A Settlement In “Reasonable Doubt” Lawsuit

Jay-Z and Dame Dash may not be the best of homies in recent times, but their legal issues regarding Reasonable Doubt and Dame’s stake in Roc-A-Fella could be seeing its final days. According to AllHipHop, Hov’s attorney, Alex Spiro, disclosed to a judge that both parties are now working and discussing to reach a settlement.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed by Jay against his peer and former business partner, accusing Dame of attempting to mint Reasonable Doubt as an NFT.

“The parties are in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach an agreement that would obviate the need for [Roc-A-Fella Records, Inc.] to file the motion [for a permanent injunction],” Spiro penned in a memo. “And the parties are also in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

The letter was sent with the go-ahead co-sign from Dame Dash and GoDigitalRecords LLC., though he also later explained that Job will have to seek out a permanent injunction against Dash if coming to a mutual resolution between both parties does not go according to plan.

The injunction would prevent Dame from “altering in any way, selling, assigning, pledging, encumbering, contracting with regard to, or in any way disposing of any property interest in the album Reasonable Doubt, including its copyright and including through any means, such as auctioning a non-fungible token (NFT) reflecting, referring, or directing such interest.”