Jared Leto Reveals Thirty Seconds To Mars Have Penned 200 New Songs, Which Would Be Released “Momentarily”

Thirty Seconds To Mars will be releasing new material “momentarily”, according to Jared Leto, the band’s lead vocalist.

Leto, discussing with NME in November 2021, confirmed that the band had written about 200 tracks for their upcoming sixth studio album, which will be serving as the band’s follow-up to their 2018’s ‘America’. “So we have so many songs now,” Leto revealed at the time. “We really took advantage of that time in lockdown, and hunkered down and started writing.”

In recent interview with Apple Music 1, Leto uncovered that he and his brother, Shannon, who also happens to be his band-mate, presently have “two albums, maybe three, worth of material. As challenging as [lockdown] was for so many people around the world and devastating for so many, there was also a flipside to it,” the singer told Zane Lowe.

Continuing, Leto said, “And it was a blessing. And I sat and I started writing. It took me a month or two to get into the swing of things. But [we] wrote about 200 songs. And we have maybe two albums, maybe three, worth of material.”

As for when the world would be getting the first taste of their new music, Leto had this to say: “We’re going to start putting it out momentarily. I mean, really momentarily. So really excited.”