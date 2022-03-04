Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart Billed For Essence Festival

Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj will be headlining this summer’s Essence Festival of Culture announced on Thursday. The fest returns to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Others billed to entertain on the 30th of June through July 3rd include New Edition, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, The Roots & Friends and D-Nice & Friends, according to a Jews release from Essence Communications Inc. other additional talent and details will be made known at a later time.

Adding to the nighttime concerts taking place inside the Superdome, the fest will also be featuring programming on networking, finance, career, wellness, fashion, beauty and more at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center and other entertainment in select venues citywide.

In line with the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine, the fest was launched in 1995 and has since evolved into the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and communities, bringing together more than 530,000 people annually over the July 4th weekend in New Orleans, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences,” said the Essence CEO, Caroline Wanga in her announcement.