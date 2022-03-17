background
Jack Harlow Finally Weighs In On The Ongoing Situation Between Tory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion

March 17, 2022
Photo credit: Urban Wyatt

Jack Harlow speaks his piece on the the ongoing saga between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

It is no longer news to everyone abreast with happenings in the world of entertainment that Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have been at each other’s necks following the alleged shooting in the foot which Megan accuses Tory of. Over a year and a half later, the feud is still far from over.

Even Jack Harlow had to receive some of the ripple effect of the drama, seeing as he featured Tory on the remix of “What’s Poppin'” at about the same period when news of the shooting was still pretty fresh. Despite fans being on Jack’s case to take the Lanez off the remix of his song, he stayed adamant and still hasn’t taken him off the record.

In his cover story with Rolling Stone Magazine, Jack gets his two cents in: “I know I’m a good person. My character, my integrity are very important to me,” said Harlow. “And I think I’ve done such a good job that now I’m being forced to answer for other people’s actions. It doesn’t feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time. One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot. And I wish her nothing but love and respect.”

